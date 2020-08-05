'Wanted person named Miranda in custody': Mumbai DCP on Sushant Singh Rajput's father sending him Whatsapp message

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta states before Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar govt's request recommending CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Wednesday. Sushant Singh Rajput's father on Monday had also claimed that the Mumbai Police were warned about the threat to the late actor's life in February.

Now, speaking about Sushant's father sending him Whatsapp message on Feb 25, Mumbai DCP Paramjit S Dahiya said, "I told Sushant's father clearly that he should give a written complaint. He wanted a person named Miranda to be kept in police custody. We never received any written complaint."

Meanwhile speaking to ANI, DGP Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, speaking about Rhea Chakraborty said, "Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai police."

He also spoke about IPS officer Vinay Tiwari 'forcibly quarantined' and said, "We requested BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least to send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested."

Recently, Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh, confirming the same, said that the police had was no information about the complaint made on February 25, however, in the evening, the Mumbai Police stated that there was information but there was no written complaint.

The Mumbai Police in their official statement said, "Today KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February. It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date."