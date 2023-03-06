Search icon
Vivian Dsena gets secretly married to long-time Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly? Here's what we know

According to the reports, Vivian has been married to his Egyptian journalist girlfriend, Nouran Aly, for the past year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Vivian Dsena gets secretly married to long-time Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly? Here's what we know
Vivian Dsena

If reports are to be believed, television actor Vivian Dsena secretly married his long-time Egyptian girlfriend, Nouran Aly. As per the TOI report, Dsena tied the knot last year and has kept his marriage a secret. The media portal quoted a 'reliable' source that confirmed, "Vivian got married to Nouran in Egypt itself. They had an intimate wedding ceremony. Vivian has been extremely respectful towards Nouran’s religion."

The report quoted another source, "The two have been living together for over a year. Vivian is too old school to stay with someone out of wedlock." As per the information provided in the report, Vivian and Nouran are living in an apartment at Lokhandwala, Mumbai. The portal tried to reach Vivian for a quote, but he did not respond.

Nouran is a journalist from Eygpt. Her first interaction with Vivian was for interviewing him. Last year in April, Vivian revealed to the Bombay Times that he got attracted towards Nouran quickly, but it took him a month to realise that it was love. Dsena said that he first interacted with her a few years ago when she contacted him for an interview. "I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here," Vivian said. He further added that they started off as friends but fell in love quickly. "I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her," Vivan added.

For the unversed, Vivian was earlier married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013. The former duo got officially divorced in December 2021. Vivian is known for his performance in shows like Madhubala, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and a few other shows.  
 

