Viral Video: Nora Fatehi's sexy dance in shimmery mini dress on Dilbar Dilbar sets internet on fire, watch

Now, an old video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen showcasing her belly dance moves.D

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Nora Fatehi shows her belly dance skills in a short dress

Canadian actress Nora Fatehi has succeeded in finding a foot in Bollywood and it would not be wrong to say that Nora Fatehi has now become a popular face in Indian film industry. Nora Fatehi is called the ‘dancing diva’ by her fans and rightly so because she is a very accomplished dancer.

Nora Fatehi has become hugely popular in the last few years and is very well-known for her hot and sexy belly dance moves. Nora Fatehi is highly active on Instagram too and the Bollywood actress keeps on sharing her videos and photos. Most of her videos and photos go viral because her of her huge fan following on Instagram.

Now, an old video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen showcasing her belly dance moves at a programme.

In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing to her popular song Dilbar Dilbar wearing a sexy shimmery white dress. Nora Fatehi’s killer belly dance moves have grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Nora Fatehi’s fans are liking the video a lot and they are taking to the comment section of the post to express their views. The video has received over 4k views so far.

Nora Fatehi is currently on aUS tour with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and others.

 

 

