Viral video: Sonam Kapoor credits Robert De Niro instead of Mahatma Gandhi for 'eye for an eye' quote

A video of Sonam Kapoor naming Robert De Niro for Mahatma Gandhi's quote, has been going viral. The clip is back in trend with the netizens after Sonam shared the quote on her Twitter handle.

People called her out for not only falsely crediting Robert De Niro, but also calling out an incorrect Indian National Anthem. "Sonam Kapoor quoting that An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind is as fake as things can get. This so called intellectual woman doesn’t even know who said this," wrote a user while sharing the video.

Sonam Kapoor recently shared, " An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind." Her tweet was a reply to Dia Mirza who wrote, "Condemn the demolition of Kangana’s office. Condemn the harassment and abuse against Rhea. This is not about taking sides. This is about calling out what is unjust. Remember this could happen to you."

On Thursday evening, Kangana Ranaut referred to actor Sonam Kapoor as a 'mafia bimbo' for supporting arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who she referred to as a 'small time druggie'. "All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don`t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away," tweeted Kangana from her verified account.

Sonam was also one of the celebrities who demanded justice for actor Rhea Chakraborty by posting a quote 'Rose are red, violets are blue, let's smash patriarchy, me and you' along with the hashtag #JusticeForRhea.

While Rhea Chakraborty has currently been arrested by the NCB, Kangana Ranaut has been fighting in court after her house was demolished once the actress arrived in Mumbai.