Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

From the opening night of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) in Sharjah, a video of Salman Khan interacting with his family has won the internet.

Salman Khan attended the opening match of the Celebrity Cricket League in Sharjah. The season's first match took place between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers. Salman attended CCL opening night with his brother and actor Sohail Khan, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her kids, and his mother, Salma Khan. Pictures and videos from the CCL opening match started doing rounds on social media.

However, one of the videos has left the netizens in awe of Salman Khan. In a viral video, Salman is seen interacting with his mom, Salma, and kissing him lovingly. Salma also kissed Salman and the mother-son adorable moment was captured perfectly. Salman even had a playful interaction with his nephews, and even ate some fries the little kids offered. Paparazzi Varinder Chawla shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "#SalmanKhan’s heartwarming family moments at the cricket stadium will leave you in awe!"

Here's the adorable video of Salman Khan with his family

As soon as the video was shared on social media, Salman's fans went gaga over him. The actor has won his fans all over again for being 'the perfect family man'. A fan wrote, "What an adorable moment. He's truly a family man." Another fan wrote, "Salman Khan gives an ideal son goal."

The grand league has begun today in Sharjah and runs for three weekends in India, featuring 20 matches. CCL Season 10 will feature over 200 film superstars across eight teams representing India's major film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Among the celebrities involved with CCL are Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, Riteish Deshmukh, the Captain of Mumbai Heroes, Sohail Khan, the Owner of Mumbai Heroes, Venkatesh, the Brand Ambassador of Telugu Warriors, Akhil Akkineni, Captain of Telugu Warriors, Arya, Captain of Chennai Rhinos, Sudeep, Captain of Karnataka Bulldozers, Mohanlal, Co-owner of Kerala Strikers, Indrajith, Captain of Kerala Strikers, Manoj Tiwari, Captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Sonu Sood, Captain of Punjab De Sher, and Boney Kapoor, Owner of Bengal Tigers along with team Captain Jissu Sengupta.

(With inputs from ANI)