VIRAL! Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Halwa cooked by wife Katrina Kaif is priceless

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was the most celebrated event in the Hindi film industry this year. The beautiful couple has moved into their new posh home, a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Juhu after coming back to Mumbai from an undisclosed location.

As per the Punjabi tradition of 'Chaunka Chadana' in which the newlywed bride cooks something sweet for the family as she enters kitchen for the first time in her new home, Katrina made Sooji Halwa. The dish looked delicious in the picture that the 'Zero' actor had shared on her Instagram Story earlier in the day. She proudly wrote, "Maine banaya" along with the picture.





Her husband Vicky Kaushal's reaction on the delectable Halwa cooked by Katrina is simply priceless. He proved to be the perfect husband as he posted the picture of the sweet dish in his Instagram Story and wrote, "Best Halwa ever!!!" with three kissing emojis.







The celebrity couple is soon going to host a grand reception in Mumbai for the entire Bollywood industry. Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, and Abhishek Bachchan are among those expected to attend, according to Bollywood Life.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot with each other in a dreamy wedding on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple has been putting up lovely pictures from their wedding celebrations on their Instagram accounts.