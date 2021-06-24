VIRAL PHOTOS! Urvashi Rautela's traditional look worth WHOPPING Rs 58 lakh will leave you in awe

Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela has never failed to amaze with her impeccable sartorial choices. From the airport looks to her red carpet gowns, Urvashi's outfits mostly have extra bling that makes her stand apart from the others. In fact, the actress often flaunts luxurious and expensive outfits and makes sure she adds her signature oomph to them all.

Recently, the actress attended actor-turned-politician Manoj Kumar's granddaughter Muskaan Goswami's mehndi ceremony and managed to turn heads in a Rs 58 lakh patola saree. Yes, you read that right!

Urvashi looked gorgeous in a complete ethnic look which comprised the vibrant patola saree teamed with diamond jewellery, dewy makeup, and an embellished clutch.

Actress Urvashi Rautela recently showed off her saree on Instagram in a video which she wore for the mehndi celebration. She captioned the video, "Wearing one of my most fav PATOLA SAREE made in GUJARAT Each classic Patola sari can survive for about 300 years and retain the colour. They are known for their flaming bright colours and geometric designs interspersed with folk motifs.Bride Muskaan Goswami’s Mehendi night vibes."

Take a look at the video here:

Urvashi Rautela's multicoloured saree with red borders and blue blouse was sourced from the atelier of designer Asha Gautam and is worth Rs 4,25,500. The jewellery including the bangles and rings from Pooja Diamonds were worth Rs 24,50,000. The neckpiece and the mang tikka which looks absolutely royal on Urvashi Rautela comes from Karan Johar’s collection in Tyaani Jewellers which gives a modern take to traditional touch. The complete look of Urvashi Rautela for the mehndi celebration was worth a whopping Rs 58,75,500 and the actress managed to pull it off with utmost elegance and grace.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' along with the Hindi remake of 'Thirutu Payale 2'.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song 'Doob Gaye' opposite Guru Randhawa and 'Versace Baby' opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

She will also be seen in a lead role in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda.