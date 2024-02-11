Twitter
Headlines

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine who was born in Pakistan, married 4 times, career in Bollywood flopped, is now…

Vidyut Jammwal taken into custody by Railway Police for engaging in risky stunts, claims report

Meet man whose street food stall made him 'crorepati', rides BMW to work, his business is...

Reddit slams Pawan Kalyan fans for lighting fire inside theatre to celebrate re-release of his old film: ‘So stupid’

This is world's most haunted place, village disappeared in just 1 day, now ghosts live in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine who was born in Pakistan, married 4 times, career in Bollywood flopped, is now…

Meet man whose street food stall made him 'crorepati', rides BMW to work, his business is...

Reddit slams Pawan Kalyan fans for lighting fire inside theatre to celebrate re-release of his old film: ‘So stupid’

8 healthy floral teas to try

7 dopamine-boosting foods that make you happy 

8 ways to overcome anger

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine who was born in Pakistan, married 4 times, career in Bollywood flopped, is now…

Vidyut Jammwal taken into custody by Railway Police for engaging in risky stunts, claims report

Reddit slams Pawan Kalyan fans for lighting fire inside theatre to celebrate re-release of his old film: ‘So stupid’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vidyut Jammwal taken into custody by Railway Police for engaging in risky stunts, claims report

According to reports, Vidyut Jammwal was taken into custody by Railway Police for doing risky stunts.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vidyut Jammwal who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Crakk Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa was taken into custody by Railway Police for reportedly engaging in risky stunts. 

A picture of a pensive Jammwal at the Bandra office of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has surfaced on the website HelloMumbaiNews.com. Another image shows him exiting. According to the website, the RPF office is located on platform No. 1 at the Bandra railway station. IANS reported that according to sources, the actor was taken into custody reportedly for doing risky stunts, but there's been no official confirmation of the charge yet.

On Friday, the trailer of Crakk Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa was released in a grand trailer launch in Mumbai. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi along with others in key roles. Helmed by Aditya Datt, and produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed. Aditya Datt, Rehan Khan, Sarim Momin, and Mohinder Pratap Singh have written the screenplay of the film, which hits theatres on February 23.

Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammwal will be locking horns in the film. Talking about how physically challenging the film was, at the trailer launch, Arjun Rampal said that he suffered a slip disc while shooting for the film, “Crakk was one of the most physically challenging films. We were told that there will be a lot of action and it will be amazing. I was told that I’ll be able to do all of it. But when you hug Vidyut, you feel muscles which you didn’t even know existed in human bodies. I am quite a fit guy, so I was like ‘What kind of animal is he?’ I really had to up my game in that department. I was so inspired and in such awe in this movie, watching all these people do their thing. So I had to constantly push myself. I had to say I want to do it again."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

JDU issues three-line-whip to its MLAs ahead of Feb 12 Bihar floor test

Viral video: Passengers push Mumbai local train coach to save man trapped under it, watch

World Book Fair 2024 begins in Delhi today: Check venue, ticket prices, traffic advisory

Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE