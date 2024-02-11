Vidyut Jammwal taken into custody by Railway Police for engaging in risky stunts, claims report

According to reports, Vidyut Jammwal was taken into custody by Railway Police for doing risky stunts.

Vidyut Jammwal who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Crakk Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa was taken into custody by Railway Police for reportedly engaging in risky stunts.

A picture of a pensive Jammwal at the Bandra office of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has surfaced on the website HelloMumbaiNews.com. Another image shows him exiting. According to the website, the RPF office is located on platform No. 1 at the Bandra railway station. IANS reported that according to sources, the actor was taken into custody reportedly for doing risky stunts, but there's been no official confirmation of the charge yet.

On Friday, the trailer of Crakk Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa was released in a grand trailer launch in Mumbai. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi along with others in key roles. Helmed by Aditya Datt, and produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed. Aditya Datt, Rehan Khan, Sarim Momin, and Mohinder Pratap Singh have written the screenplay of the film, which hits theatres on February 23.

Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammwal will be locking horns in the film. Talking about how physically challenging the film was, at the trailer launch, Arjun Rampal said that he suffered a slip disc while shooting for the film, “Crakk was one of the most physically challenging films. We were told that there will be a lot of action and it will be amazing. I was told that I’ll be able to do all of it. But when you hug Vidyut, you feel muscles which you didn’t even know existed in human bodies. I am quite a fit guy, so I was like ‘What kind of animal is he?’ I really had to up my game in that department. I was so inspired and in such awe in this movie, watching all these people do their thing. So I had to constantly push myself. I had to say I want to do it again."