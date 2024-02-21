Vidyut Jammwal says he is 'proud' of his nude viral photos on social media: 'Everyone can get naked and...'

Twitter
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to marry long-time beau on this date, wedding details revealed

Mukesh Ambani backed BharatGPT to soon launch powerful ‘Hanooman’, to be India’s most valuable…

'It is happening': Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirms alliance with Congress

Meet Lavisha Malik, 24-year-old sales girl whose charm has taken over the internet, know why she's going viral

Police issue summons to IPL star in model Tania Singh suicide case, relationship being probed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vidya Balan files FIR against Instagram user, details inside

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to marry long-time beau on this date, wedding details revealed

Mukesh Ambani backed BharatGPT to soon launch powerful ‘Hanooman’, to be India’s most valuable…

9 actors who rejected ads worth crores on moral grounds

Health benefits of taking cold water bath

10 batters with most runs against CSK in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to marry long-time beau on this date, wedding details revealed

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, once worked as tailor, lost his wife at 20, is now worth Rs..

Police issue summons to IPL star in model Tania Singh suicide case, relationship being probed

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vidyut Jammwal says he is 'proud' of his nude viral photos on social media: 'Everyone can get naked and...'

Vidyut Jammwal explained that every year, he sets aside 15-20 days from his busy schedule to spend time alone in the wilderness, where not many people usually go.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal caused a buzz in December last year by sharing pictures of himself in the Himalayan jungle, wearing nothing. Social media users criticised him for these photos. However, Vidyut recently revealed that he has been doing this for the past 14 years and feels proud of it.

He explained that every year, he sets aside 15-20 days from his busy schedule to spend time alone in the wilderness, where not many people usually go. He said, "I’ve been doing this for 14 years. This is the first time I’ve posted something. I live a luxurious life for the last five or seven years it’s been a little different like everything is taken care of by somebody, everything. I spend about 15 to 20 days every year of my life spending time with me." 

He stated, "I like putting up my tent, I like getting bored of me, I like reading a book which just doesn’t excite me, I like getting bored, I like spending time with me."  He further added, "This picture that you’re talking about is one of my 14 visits to these places and I thought why not post it? I’m proud of it. Everybody should spend time with themselves even if they can get naked and spend time with you. Nothing is more relaxing because the only person you should not be ashamed of is you." 

While talking about the criticism, he mentioned, "These small things are like a mosquito biting you', referring to criticisms, he elaborated,  'if you don’t want it to bother you'. 

In December, he shared the photos and wrote, "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing "Who I am Not" which is the first step of knowing "WHO AM I" as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature."

"I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION. It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness", he added further pouring his love for the mother nature.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child? Here's what we know

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, once worked as tailor, lost his wife at 20, is now worth Rs..

Nothing CEO asks Musk to change name to 'Elon Bhai,' know why

UK PM Rishi Sunak imposes nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, watch his viral video that has drawn criticism

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to marry long-time beau on this date, wedding details revealed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE