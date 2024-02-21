Vidyut Jammwal says he is 'proud' of his nude viral photos on social media: 'Everyone can get naked and...'

Vidyut Jammwal explained that every year, he sets aside 15-20 days from his busy schedule to spend time alone in the wilderness, where not many people usually go.

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal caused a buzz in December last year by sharing pictures of himself in the Himalayan jungle, wearing nothing. Social media users criticised him for these photos. However, Vidyut recently revealed that he has been doing this for the past 14 years and feels proud of it.

He explained that every year, he sets aside 15-20 days from his busy schedule to spend time alone in the wilderness, where not many people usually go. He said, "I’ve been doing this for 14 years. This is the first time I’ve posted something. I live a luxurious life for the last five or seven years it’s been a little different like everything is taken care of by somebody, everything. I spend about 15 to 20 days every year of my life spending time with me."

He stated, "I like putting up my tent, I like getting bored of me, I like reading a book which just doesn’t excite me, I like getting bored, I like spending time with me." He further added, "This picture that you’re talking about is one of my 14 visits to these places and I thought why not post it? I’m proud of it. Everybody should spend time with themselves even if they can get naked and spend time with you. Nothing is more relaxing because the only person you should not be ashamed of is you."

While talking about the criticism, he mentioned, "These small things are like a mosquito biting you', referring to criticisms, he elaborated, 'if you don’t want it to bother you'.

In December, he shared the photos and wrote, "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing "Who I am Not" which is the first step of knowing "WHO AM I" as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature."

"I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION. It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness", he added further pouring his love for the mother nature.