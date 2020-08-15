Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz' gets 9.9 IMDb rating, drops to 8.4 stars later

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz' released on August 14, 2020. The film received massive support from audiences who believed that the actor's journey into stardom should be appreciated. #WatchKhudaHaafiz had been trending since a long time for the same reason.

The love of netizens was reflected in the IMDb rating, which was 9.9 stars on August 15 morning. The same happened after netizens demanded that the movie should be rated 10 on IMDb. Vidyut shared an image of the 9.9 rating and captioned his post, 'I Love You'. However, soon, the rating fell and is currently 8.4 stars.

'Khuda Haafiz' has not been as critically acclaimed as the makers would have expected. While it has received love from audiences who call the film 'entertaining', a few are not as impressed with the film, but have asked people to watch it anyway stating the actor deserves a chance.

Vidyut Jammwal's fans increased after the actor came out in support of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'. Vidyut promoted the movie through his videos, requesting fans to go and watch Sushant's film. He was the only actor to do so, while the whole industry was silent.

Netizens were more upset when the OTT platform where 'Khuda Haafiz' has released, Disney+Hotstar, shunned the film at the press conference where other actors like Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others were invited. 'Khuda Haafiz' and Kunal Kemmu-starring 'Lootcase' was 'missed' by the OTT platform.