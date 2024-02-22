Vidyut Jammwal's daredevil stunts on running train for Crakk leave netizens divided: 'Yeh sab karke...'

Vidyut Jammawal has pulled some 'crazy' stunts on a running train, and it has left the netizens divided.

Actor and producer Vidyut Jammwal is known for pulling daredevil stunts in his movies. For the upcoming sports action thriller, Crakk, Vidyut has upped the ante by performing some 'crazy' action on a running train. In the title song of Crakk, Vidyut is seen hanging out from a moving local train, running on the roof, jumping across compartments, performing train surfing and even pulling out a flag pole stunt successfully.

Vidyut's stunts are impressive, but they also raise a safety concern. However, the makers have added a disclaimer in the song, stating, " The stunts in the following video have been performed under strict safety guidelines, so please do not try to copy them." Still, the death-defying stunts of Vidyut has divided the internet.

Check out Vidyut pulling some daredevil stunts on a moving train

Soon, this song video went viral, and it received mixed opinions. A section of Vidyut fans praised him for taking action to whole new level. Another section of netizens slammed the actor for doing such tricks that would encourage the youth to risk their lives. A fan wrote. "This looks fabulous." Another fan wrote, "Excited to witness the epic unveiling! Can't wait for the adrenaline rush in the #Crakk title song. Keep them coming, Vidyut Jammwal!" A netizen slammed the actor and said, "Kya kya kar raha he banda …. Crack hai kya?" Another netizen criticised the actor, "Highly objectionable stunts. Kindly ban it. Already yeh sab karke bahut ladke mar chuke gain, nayi lahar na laayi jaaye."

Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is helmed by filmmaker Aditya Datt, the movie has a stellar star led by Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. The film is produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, and is written and directed by Aditya Datt is set to hit theatres on 23rd February 2024.