Vidyut Jammwal asks Sonu Sood to find Nargis, here's his reply

Vidyut Jammwal has been approaching people to help find his Nargis. One of the people he asked for help is Sonu Sood, who has turned a messiah during the lockdown. Vidyut also received a reply from Sonu, who said that the Twitterati would help them find Nargis.

"Brother @VidyutJammwal iske liye toh Noman jaana padega. Aur yeh kaam toh sirf tum hi kar sakte ho. Waise humaare Twitter ke log, kya aap humari help karoge to #FindNargis? #KhudaHaafiz," wrote Sonu Sood.

He replied to Vidyut, who wrote to Sonu Sood, because the actor helps reunite families. "Mujhe meri Nargis wapas chahiye, aur ab tak uska koi pata nahi. @SonuSood, suna hain bichade hue logo ko aap mila rahe hain, kya meri bhi madat karenge? #FindNargis?#KhudaHaafiz," tweeted Vidyut.

For the uninformed, Vidyut and Sonu Sood are talking about Vidyut's on-screen wife Nargis. The actor is on a journey to find his missing wife Nargis, in 'Khuda Haafiz'. The movie is slated for release on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 7.30 pm.

Sonu Sood has helped various migrant workers during the lockdown. He helped them reach their hometown through buses and planes. In a very recent example, Sonu Sood helped a girl walk again, by contacting a surgeon and getting her knee replacement surgery done.