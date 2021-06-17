Vidya Balan reveals amount of her first salary, says all she had to do was 'stand beside a tree'

Unlike what many fans would like to believe, actor Vidya Balan's first paycheck did not come from her debut TV show or a film. In fact, it was for a campaign that the actor did back in the day that Vidya received her first salary.

It was for a state tourism department's promotional campaign that Vidya Balan got her first paycheck of Rs 500. Yes, you read that! All the actor had to do was pose next to a tree for the campaign. Well, it may sound easy, but generally, still photography is considered to be very difficult to pull off. Nonetheless, we are sure Vidya would have pulled it off effortlessly.

Talking about the same, Vidya told Zoom in an interview, "My first-ever salary was Rs 500 for a state tourism campaign. Four of us - my sister, me, and a cousin and a friend I think went along - and each of us got paid 500 bucks."

The Sherni star added."We had to just stand beside a tree, and just smile." She went with her mother and sister for her first-ever audition for a TV show, she said. The show, La Bella, was never released.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya is all set to wow the audience with her performance in 'Newton' fame Amit Masurkar's next titled 'Sherni'.

Vidya will be seen essaying the role of Vidya Vincent, an upright forest officer who is surrounded by the quirkiest characters. She will be seen on a journey, navigating through her marriage with a rather unusual job and also battling the stereotypes society has been bowing to.

We're all looking forward to seeing this Sherni roar in the most unexpected ways on screen. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on June 18.