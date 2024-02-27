Twitter
Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP wins eight seats, SP bags two in Uttar Pradesh

RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux shine as RCB beat GG by eight wickets

Meet actor who drove auto, earned Rs 50 per day, worked as backup actor, then led Rs 1200-crore blockbuster, is worth...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

Vidya Balan remained calm as one of her fans forced her for a selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral. Watch the viral video here.

Aman Wadhwa

Feb 27, 2024, 10:39 PM IST

Vidya Balan at Pankaj Udhas funeral/Instagram
The veteran ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at 72 after a prolonged illness on February 26. His funeral was held in the Hindu crematorium in Worli, Mumbai on Tuesday. Several celebrities including Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, Sonu Nigam, and Vidya Balan among others paid their last respects to the late singer at his funeral.

As Vidya Balan reached the funeral site, one of her fans asked for a selfie. The actress maintained her calm and composure while a member of her team reuqested him to go away. Even after being denied, the fan continued to persist for the selfie with camera in his hands and was then asked to leave. The video of the same has been shared by several paparazzi pages on Instagram, including Voompla, and has gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the viral video, netizens expressed their shock and angst towards the fan for asking for a selfie at a funeral. One Instagram user wrote, "This is so shameful. Clicking a selfie at this sensitive moment. It's like harassment. He should be arrested", while another added, "Is he serious?". "Crazy people, do they even know why are they there and what has happened? This is how people go behind every celebrity, no matter where they go and just follow them with cameras like crazy", read another comment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen next in the romantic film Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial releases in cinemas on March 29. She will also return as Manjulika in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Also starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, the Anees Bazmi directorial releases in cinemas on Diwali this year.

READ | Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

 

