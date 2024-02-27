Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

Vidya Balan remained calm as one of her fans forced her for a selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral. Watch the viral video here.

The veteran ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at 72 after a prolonged illness on February 26. His funeral was held in the Hindu crematorium in Worli, Mumbai on Tuesday. Several celebrities including Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, Sonu Nigam, and Vidya Balan among others paid their last respects to the late singer at his funeral.

As Vidya Balan reached the funeral site, one of her fans asked for a selfie. The actress maintained her calm and composure while a member of her team reuqested him to go away. Even after being denied, the fan continued to persist for the selfie with camera in his hands and was then asked to leave. The video of the same has been shared by several paparazzi pages on Instagram, including Voompla, and has gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the viral video, netizens expressed their shock and angst towards the fan for asking for a selfie at a funeral. One Instagram user wrote, "This is so shameful. Clicking a selfie at this sensitive moment. It's like harassment. He should be arrested", while another added, "Is he serious?". "Crazy people, do they even know why are they there and what has happened? This is how people go behind every celebrity, no matter where they go and just follow them with cameras like crazy", read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen next in the romantic film Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial releases in cinemas on March 29. She will also return as Manjulika in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Also starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, the Anees Bazmi directorial releases in cinemas on Diwali this year.



READ | Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro