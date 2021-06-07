Vidya Balan’s EPIC response to fan who asks ‘Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan’ goes viral

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are always at a go at each other and the debate as to who is more popular of the two comes up time to time. Recently, Bollywood beauty Vidya Balan decided to do a ‘Ask me Anything’ series on her Instagram.

“Have some time today. Chalo… baatein karein. Pooch lo/bata do,” Vidya put on her story. While fans bombarded her with various queries and compliments, one question grabbed the attention of Salman and Shah Rukh fans.

On being asked, “SALMAN Or SRK.?” Vidya replied on her story and wrote, “My SRK,” with a heart. Well, now we know which actor the ‘Dirty Picture’ actress fancies more.

Vidya was asked a host of other questions from which we learned that her favourite colour is red and her favourite movie is 1979 film, ‘Gol Maal’. She even answered a football related-query. On being asked who does she support, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, she replied by posting a back-facing picture of Messi where his jersey name is visible.

Vidya will next be seen in the much awaited film ‘Sherni’ that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, across the globe. The film will see Vidya Balan in the lead, as an upright Forest officer – Vidya, who powers through the brutal beasts of social barrier set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department.

Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, this must-watch drama is helmed by Newton-fame director Amit Masurkar and is laced with his trademark satire.

The film also has an eclectic mix of actors like Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.