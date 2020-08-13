Video: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti demands CBI enquiry in death case

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has made a video in which she demands CBI probe in the actor's death case. Thursday, August 14, 2020, would mark two months since the actor's demise, and since the netizens had started demanding CBI probe in the matter.

Shweta took to Twitter to share her message through the video. She was even heard saying that if people do not speak up right now, the family and fans will never get closure in the case. Thus, Shweta states, that the netizens should also demand CBI probe in Sushant's death case.

In her video, Shweta was heard saying, "Hello everyone. I am Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, and I request everyone to stand together and demand for CBI enquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant."

She also spoke about the hashtag #CBIForSSR, to demand the CBI probe. Nearly choking, Singh added, "Otherwise we will never find closure. We won't be able to live a peaceful life. (Translated from Hindi) I request everyone from the bottom of my heart that we stand together to demand for CBI enquiry, because we deserve to know the truth. Thank you," said Shweta before showing her placard for #CBIForSSR and ending the video saying 'please.'

Here's her video:

We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/5WgkaUQybJ — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 13, 2020

Since a few days, Shweta has been sharing videos and images of her brother, with and without his family, to honour his memory. She had also started the trend #Warriors4SSR on Twitter recently. More recently, Shweta had shared a billboard from California, which had #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput written on it with an image of the late actor.