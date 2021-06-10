Video of Kiara Advani in pink bikini burns up the internet - Watch

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani', is ruling the internet these days with her stunning photos and videos. The B-town diva on Thursday took to her social media account and shared a short clip from the sunny days of Maldives.

A perfect throwback video from the island nation amid Mumbai rains, Kiara revealed she was missing the 'sunshine and tan'. Dressed in a pink bikini, Kiara can be seen filming a selfie video, giving fans a glimpse of her luxurious and fun stay at the scenic location when she last visited it. Goofing around on the beach, Kiara can be seen pausing to pose for a few stunning selfies as well.

Sporting minimal makeup, large gold hoop earrings and left open, Kiara looked gorgeous in the short clip that is breaking the internet. "Missing the sunshine and tan," the actress wrote sharing the video.

Take a look here:

As soon as Kiara shared the clip, the comments section was flooded with heart and fire emojis. While actress Alia Bhatt dropped a couple of flame emojis on the post, Navya Nanda Naveli left a heart-eyed emoji.

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in 'Shershaah' opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. She also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' in the pipeline.