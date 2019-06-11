Headlines

Vicky Kaushal to shoot for a music video on love and heartbreak!

As per reports in a tabloid, Vicky Kaushal will soon be heading to Shimla where he will be shooting for a music video.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 08:03 AM IST

The 90s was an era when we saw many leading singers of Bollywood showing off their acting skills too by being a part of music videos. At times, they were even joined by actors who amped up the videos making it fan favourite instantly. Now after many years, we have been seeing many Bollywood celebs shooting for singles which hit the chartbuster in no time. Actors namely Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and others were seen in the music videos.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Vicky Kaushal is all set to shoot for a single and that too in Shimla. The song is crooned by B Praak, who got the limelight for his track 'Teri Mitti' from Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Talking about the music video, a source stated to the tabloid, "The song is all about love and heartbreak and will see Vicky in different avatars, from a lover boy to a man yearning for his ladylove. He loved the song and the idea that it will have him showcase different shades of his personality."

The female lead for the music video will be announced in a few days. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in horror flick Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship produced by Karan Johar and helmed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh. The movie is set to be a franchise and the first instalment is slated to release on November 15, 2019.

