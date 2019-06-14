Vicky Kaushal to romance Nora Fatehi in their upcoming music video!

A couple of days back it was reported that Vicky Kaushal is all set to shoot a music video in Shimla. The song is crooned by B Praak, who got the limelight for his track 'Teri Mitti' from Kesari. Earlier, a source had said to Mumbai Mirror, "The song is all about love and heartbreak and will see Vicky in different avatars, from a lover boy to a man yearning for his ladylove. He loved the song and the idea that it will have him showcase different shades of his personality."

Now, the female lead opposite Vicky for the music video has been finalised and it's none other than Nora Fatehi. Sharing her excitement, Nora said to the tabloid, "The song came to me after ‘Dilbar’ (from Satyameva Jayate) released last year and the makers had told me that they were looking for a guy to cast opposite me. The song is very different from what I have done before. It is not a dance number but a very performance-oriented song revolving around a married couple and what happens between them. I won’t be dancing in this one."

The song will be shot for three days in Shimla and it will go on floors on June 19, 2019.

Nora went on to say about the director Arvinder Khaira, "He is good at directing videos that have emotions and stories that connect with the audience. People are used to watching Vicky act but it’s going to be different to see me in this avatar. The lyrics are so beautiful, it gave me goosebumps when I heard it for the first time."