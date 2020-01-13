Varun Dhawan's first look for Shashank Khaitan-Karan Johar's 'Mr Lele' is hilarious and sexy at the same time

It's official! Varun Dhawan will be seen in another comedy film Mr. Lele. The makers, Shashank Khaitan, and Karan Johar just confirmed the same by sharing the first look poster of Varun from the film. This poster is equal bits hilarious as it is sexy.

Varun Dhawan has gone almost naked for Mr. Lele first poster. The actor can be seen in anything but his undergarments (and a fanny pack) in the poster. A barefoot Varun, wearing only a watch, raises his hands in fear as a gun almost points towards him mid-air. Varun also flaunts his hard-rock abs and shoulder muscle in the poster.

Sharing the poster also in a hilarious manner, Varun tweeted to director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar writing, "#MRLELE maaaza à¤²à¥‡à¤²à¥‡ @karanjohar please forgive me @ShashankKhaitan chalo chaloooo @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies back home 1 jan 2021."

See it here:

The movie is also expected to star Kiara Advani in the lead role. It will ring in the New Year of 2021.

Prior to this, Varun, Karan, and Shashank had collaborated with Varun for Dulhania series (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania). The movie starred Alia Bhatt opposite Varun Dhawan. Varun, Shashank and Karan had also announced their project Rannbhoomi, but there is no update on the same ever since.