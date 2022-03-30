Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor come together for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, release date out

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are elated to announce their next film with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari Bawaal. The official announcement of the film has hit social media like a storm, and the trio of Nitesh-Varun-Janhvi look promising. Bawaal will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's productions Nadiadwala Grandson, and the film will release on 7 April 2023.

Here's the announcement

Varun who was last seen in 2020's disappointment Coolie No 1, has shared his happiness about the film. He posted the poster on his Instagram with the caption, "Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor"



Janhvi Kapoor also shared her feeling about the new journey and she shared the poster of the film saying, "Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22. I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn See you in cinemas on 7th April 2023."

For Nitesh, this will be his second outing with producer Sajid after 2019's blockbuster Chhichhore starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Nitesh shared his thoughts about the new film by saying, "Happy to announce #BAWAAL, my second collaboration with #SajidNadiadwala and @nadiadwalagrandson Starring @varundvn and @janhvikapoor. Milte hain aapse 7th April 2023 ko aapke nazdiki cinema ghar mein."

This will be the first time Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be paired together on-screen. Though further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers, the big announcement is exciting enough for the fans of Varun and Janhvi who can’t wait to watch the two young superstars sizzle on the big screen together soon for a love story, you can't expect anything short of maximum fun and entertainment.