Vardhan Puri remembers Satish Kaushik, reveals late actor asked him 'mera photoshoot tu apne haathon se karna'

Vardhan Puri-Satish Kaushik

Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri, feels blessed to sharing screen space with the late actor Satish Kaushik twice in his career so far including his upcoming and soon-to-release film, Vivek Agnihotri’s Nautanki. Vardhan informs, “Satishji has not just been a great actor and co-actor but also a father figure, well-wisher and someone I considered as a family member.

Sharing an interesting anecdote from the set of Nauntaki, Vardhan reveals, “I remember once calling him Satish sir on set and he told me, “Bete, I would prefer if you call me Satish uncle because I am family. Uncle will make it more loving. Sir se woh ek senior wali feeling aati hai (by calling sir, I get a feeling of a senior). And we equal as actors on set.” He was a man with a beating heart of gold and the kind of acting advice and performance tips he gave me will always be cherished… we shared such amazing moments together and we used to have all our meals together. We used to discuss everything under the sun, not only acting and cinema.”

Read: Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet

“We were shooting on the sets of Nautanki in Bhopal one day and Satishji just called out my name and said, “Vardhan bete idhar aana. Kal tune Anupam (Kher) ki bahot achhi photo li, meri bhi ek bahot achhi photo le… mujhe dekhna hai mera get-up kaisa jach raha hai mere pe (Vardhan come here. Yesterday you took a nice picture of Anupam. I want to see my get-up)”. I clicked this picture immediately and when he saw it, he said in his style, "Arre yaar, badi achhi photo li hai tune. Mera ek baar photoshoot tu khud apne haathon se zaroor karna. Mazaa aa jayega! Aur saath mein bhi lenge achhi photo jo Instagram pe daalenge” (You clicked such a love picture. You will have to conduct a photoshoot of mine, it will be fun. And we will take a picture of ours, that will go on Instagram)."

"It’s a great loss to humanity and our film industry that Satishji is not with us today but I will always celebrate him through his films. I will keep loving and missing him dearly because I have not only lost a great co-actor but I lost someone who was as good as family," concludes Vardhan.