Urvashi Rautela gets Rs 3 crore, 24-carat gold birthday cake from Honey Singh, netizens joke 'India's first woman to...'

Urvashi Rautela shares pictures from her 30th birthday celebration with Honey Singh.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 11:01 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Urvashi Rautela and Honey Singh have collaborated once again for Love Dose 2. The actress recently celebrated her 30th birthday on the sets of their upcoming music video and Honey Singh gifted her a 24-carat gold birthday cake. 

On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela shared some pictures from her 30th birthday celebration with Honey Singh. In the pictures she was seeing cutitng an expensive cake worth a whopping Rs 3 crore. The cake was made of pure 24-carat gold and the actress' photos with it are now going viral.

Talking about the special gift for Urvashi on her birthday, Yo Yo Honey Singh told Free Press Journal, "According to me, Urvashi is truly the most beautiful girl in the world and I have said that many times. She is the most beautiful girl and that's exactly why I had cast her for Love Dose earlier. The collaboration was a huge success and ever since then, fans kept demanding for more. I have seen Urvashi's growth as an artiste from that time and today, she is a global superstar."

He went on to say, "According to me, a global superstar like her deserves royal swanky treatment and that's why, I decided to get this special cake for her worth Rs 3 crore. I want this collaboration, this cake-cutting moment to go down in history as the most special thing anyone has done for his co-star. She's brilliant in her work and she deserves every bit of this treatment. I wish her great success going forward. It was a pleasure working with her for 'Second Dose' aka 'Vigdiyan Heeryan'. I can't wait for the song to be out for everyone on March 15, 2024, and I am looking forward to working with her even more in future. She's the best."

Netizens shared hilarious comments after seeing the pics. One of the users joked, "India's first woman to cut a 24-carat gold cake." Another user wrote, "First Indian actress to get a gold plated cake (laughing emoji)." Another commented, "After cutting the cake, what did you do with it?"

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in the movie NBK109 wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna. She also has Baap (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, and Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda in the pipeline. 

