'Uri:The Surgical Strike' director opens up about trilogy with Vicky Kaushal based on mythological character Ashwatthama

Actor Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar gave a winning film titled Uri: The Surgical Strike and are now gearing up for their next film Immortal Ashwatthama which will be a trilogy. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers are currently working on the film's first part.

Speaking to the publication Aditya said, "We are planning to make it in three parts. For now, we are concentrating on the first part because (making) that is such a huge task. If we perfect that, the second and third (editions) will be made."

As the title suggests, Vicky will play the lead role in the film, as the mythological character Ashwatthama, who was the son of Guru Dronacharya and fought on the side of the Kauravas in the battle of Mahabharata. Reports suggest that the film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2020.

Speaking further about Ashwatthama's character in the film, Aditya said, "As a character, Ashwatthama was flawed. He was arrogant, egoistic and temperamental. That made him more human than every other character (in the epic). We don’t want to compromise on the scale. We want to make a superhero film and hopefully, achieve what Marvel is doing globally."

Aditya is also keen on working with Vicky, "He will need to gain weight, he has to weigh close to 115 kilos for the part. Besides, his physical transformation, he will have to pick various martial arts, sword fighting, and archery. Luckily, he is learning horse-riding for Takht, so that will come handy in our film."