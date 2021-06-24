THIS unusual fact about Arshad Warsi's 'Munna Bhai MBBS' character Circuit will blow your mind

It's been nearly 18 years since Rajkumar Hirani's directorial debut 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' released. The film starred Sanjay Dutt in the titular role and Arshad Warsi as his best friend and sidekick Circuit. Now, after these many years, a fan has discovered an unusual fact about Arshad's character which blew the minds of many. A meme page shared a photo of Circuit from the end credits of 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'

In the photo, Circuit is seen as a married man with a wife and a son fondly called Short Circuit. However, people have realised now that Arshad's character married one of the nurses from the hospital where Munna (Sanjay) studied and lived.

The meme is captioned as "How old were you when you realised Circuit in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' married the nurse from the medical college?"

Earlier during an interaction with Hindustan Times, when Arshad was asked if 'Munna Bhai' third instalment is happening, he said, "Nothing is happening. I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju’s house and threaten them to start fast. I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so."

Warsi added, "Sad for all of us."

On being caged with the popularity of Circuit, the actor had also said, "I feel as an actor, your job is to entertain people. I like to do what people like to see. It’s like when we watch a film, we always watch a film that we like to watch. Not the one we don’t like to watch. It’s just like that. If people want to see something, I am more than happy to do it. Then I know everybody likes comedy. I do it, I have no qualms about it. But saying that, that does not mean that I don’t enjoy doing other things. I love doing serious roles. But that depends on what movie it is."