Unfortunate we required Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for people to realise this: Adhyayan Suman on 'groupism'

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide, almost one month ago, left the industry in shock. Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman has now expressed his views about the ongoing nepotism debate and said that more than that "groupism" is something that kills the aspirations of many actors.

In a recent interview, Adyayan spoke about the "power dynamics" in the industry and said that as many as 14 of his movies were shelved because of distorted box-office figures. He said, "My 14 films were shelved and the box-office collection of my films was projected wrongly. People haven’t paid attention to this earlier. It’s very unfortunate that we required a Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for people to realise," BollywoodLife reported.

He further added, "People who are blindly fighting or talking about nepotism, I would like to say ‘Don’t fight on nepotism but fight for groupism, camps that exist in the industry and the production houses that don’t allow talented actors in the industry'."

For the uninformed, ever since Sushant's tragic death, Adyayan's father Shekhar has been fighting for a CBI enquiry in his case. He also started a #justiceforsushantforum for the same. He had also written on Twitter, "I Don't see any reason why the Govt of India should not respond to millions of hearts bleeding for Sushant. All we are asking for is a fair investigation. Are we asking for too much? Have a heart." Currently, the investigations into the case are underway and the Mumbai Police are questioning people close to Sushant to get an insight into his state of mind.