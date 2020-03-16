'Unfair and Lovely': Randeep Hooda-Ileana D'Cruz team up for first time in quirky comedy film

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz are all set to be seen together for the first time in a film titled 'Unfair and Lovely'.

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz are all set to team up for the first time in a film titled Unfair and Lovely. Going by the title, the film takes on the subject of an obsession of 'fairness' in our country. In the film, Ileana plays the role of a Haryanvi girl, who battles with the prejudices of society regarding fair skin. Her name in the film is Lovely as suggested in the title.

Talking about the film, Ileana told Mumbai Mirror, "This role is different from all my earlier work and a challenging one. The character requires a lot of sensitivity and I’m waiting to see how it unfolds. I can assure you that the film will leave you with a smile." While Randeep shared, "I do have a lighter side to me and when I heard this story, I was instantly hooked."

Unfair and Lovely is being directed by debutant Balwinder Singh Janjua, who wrote the screenplay for Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh. Meanwhile, the upcoming film is written by Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar.

Ileana, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti also has The Big Bull, in which she stars alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and is slated to release on October 23, 2020.

Talking about Randeep, he was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal along with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth in Extraction.