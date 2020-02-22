'Two people who really like each other': Manish Malhotra shares photo with Priyanka Chopra amidst fallout rumours

Earlier this year when Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited India, she marked her presence at Umang 2020. A video hit the Internet from the event, where she is allegedly seen snubbing ace designer Manish Malhotra. However, it was later clarified by a source that they had met backstage just before the video was shot, thus she walked past him and greeted the rest of the celebrities. Netizens went on to even create memes out of that video.

Now, Priyanka is back in Mumbai as she is the showstopper at 15th edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour grand finale. For the same, the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black gown with a strapless sweetheart neckline and sheer stole wrapped around it with a broad belt cinched at the waist. She styled her hair in a top bun, paired up with silver ear cuffs and completed her look with black strappy heels.

Meanwhile, Manish took to his Instagram page and shared a cute photo with PeeCee clicked at the backstage. In the photo, the actor is seen giving a pout while Manish poses with a smirk. The designer captioned the photo in an interesting way related to that controversial video. He wrote, "Two people who really like each other @priyankachopra @blenderspridefashiontour"

Priyanka landed in Mumbai during the wee hours of Saturday morning and now she slayed the ramp with her killer look and walked with the perfect attitude. The actor came straight from Milan where she joined Nick Jonas for his Happiness Begins Europe tour.