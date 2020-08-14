Two months of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Actor's family friend dedicates video called 'Insaaf Ek Sawaal Hai'

As it marks two months since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the actor's family friend dedicates a video called 'Insaaf Ek Sawaal Hai' to late actor

It is two months since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. A family friend of the late actor has now dedicated a music video, titled 'Insaaf Ek Sawaal Hai'. The video is hinted towards the current situation where there is no clarity about Sushant's demise, even after two months since the actor's mysterious death.

'Insaaf Ek Sawaal Hai' pays tribute to Sushant's works such as 'Dil Bechara', 'Chhichhore' and 'Kedarnath'. The song calls 'Sushant Singh Rajput a star fallen from the sky, who went back there.' The song also talks about the possibility of the actor's suicide, questioning what exactly happened that he had to take such a step.

Like the title of the song suggests, it is questioning whether Sushant will get justice. It also spoke about how Sushant lightened up people's worlds with his characters - like 'MS Dhoni', 'Chhichhore' and 'Kedarnath'.

Varun Jain has crooned the song and its music has been given by Shubham Sundaram. Aditya Chakravarty has penned the lyrics, while the track has been produced by Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal. He has also attached a note at the end that reads, “Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us but he is always alive in our heart and this little tribute I am giving to him from Family, Friends & Fans – I hope you all like this and will get strength for his justice.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police started investigating the matter and had declared that the actor died by suicide and there was no foul play involved in his death. Meanwhile, Bihar Police also came into action and started investigating the case after Sushant's father KK Singh alleged that the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had taken crores of rupees from Sushant.

Currently, the Supreme Court will pass an order whether a CBI probe will be needed in the matter, or the Maharashtra government can continue their search. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Krtii Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sooraj Pancholi, Parineeti Chopra and Kangana Ranaut were a few who demanded CBI for the actor.