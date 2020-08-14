Two months of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Actor's family friend dedicates video called 'Insaaf Ek Sawaal Hai'

Headlines

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan film's release date announced with intriguing posters

This singer-turned-actor gave highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit, Ammy Virk, Gippy, or Amrinder Gill

4 best ways to prepare for competitive exams

Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

Most expensive ‘original’ Apple iPhone sold for Rs 1,29,80,000, breaks multiple records

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's MBA, ESG& Ajeenkya D.Y.Patil University revolutionize business education with 4 tailored global MBA programs

This singer-turned-actor gave highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit, Ammy Virk, Gippy, or Amrinder Gill

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan film's release date announced with intriguing posters

8 Fruits that help in weight loss

7 iodine-rich food for Thyroid problem

Chest infection: 10 superfoods to fight pneumonia

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Israeli troops withdraw from Jenin after biggest operation in 20 years

Missing Titanic sub running out of oxygen, PM Modi gives gifts to the Bidens, & more | DNA News Wrap, June 22

Pregnant women should chant Sunderkand, read Ramayana, says Telangana governor Soundararajan

This singer-turned-actor gave highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit, Ammy Virk, Gippy, or Amrinder Gill

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan film's release date announced with intriguing posters

Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Two months of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Actor's family friend dedicates video called 'Insaaf Ek Sawaal Hai'

As it marks two months since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the actor's family friend dedicates a video called 'Insaaf Ek Sawaal Hai' to late actor

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 10:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is two months since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. A family friend of the late actor has now dedicated a music video, titled 'Insaaf Ek Sawaal Hai'. The video is hinted towards the current situation where there is no clarity about Sushant's demise, even after two months since the actor's mysterious death.

'Insaaf Ek Sawaal Hai' pays tribute to Sushant's works such as 'Dil Bechara', 'Chhichhore' and 'Kedarnath'. The song calls 'Sushant Singh Rajput a star fallen from the sky, who went back there.' The song also talks about the possibility of the actor's suicide, questioning what exactly happened that he had to take such a step.

Like the title of the song suggests, it is questioning whether Sushant will get justice. It also spoke about how Sushant lightened up people's worlds with his characters - like 'MS Dhoni', 'Chhichhore' and 'Kedarnath'.

Varun Jain has crooned the song and its music has been given by Shubham Sundaram. Aditya Chakravarty has penned the lyrics, while the track has been produced by Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal. He has also attached a note at the end that reads, “Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us but he is always alive in our heart and this little tribute I am giving to him from Family, Friends & Fans – I hope you all like this and will get strength for his justice.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police started investigating the matter and had declared that the actor died by suicide and there was no foul play involved in his death. Meanwhile, Bihar Police also came into action and started investigating the case after Sushant's father KK Singh alleged that the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had taken crores of rupees from Sushant.

Currently, the Supreme Court will pass an order whether a CBI probe will be needed in the matter, or the Maharashtra government can continue their search. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Krtii Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sooraj Pancholi, Parineeti Chopra and Kangana Ranaut were a few who demanded CBI for the actor.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asthma in Monsoon: 5 effective tips to manage it during rainy season

Meet IIT dropout who quit job, built Rs 98492 crore firm, to earn Rs 205 crore from ex-employer, here's why

Wordle 757 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

Arvind Kejriwal to Delhiites: 'Flood threat not over, don't take...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE