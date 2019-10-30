'Trolling happens even when you are not pregnant': Mom-to-be Kalki Koechlin unaffected by people's opinions

Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg are all set to embrace parenthood as the actor announced her pregnancy a few weeks back. The actor has been flaunting her cute baby bump on her social media pages and also flaunting her stylish side while making several public appearances. Kalki has been talking about the fact that 'out of wedlock' term is very Shakespearean and an archaic phrase. The actor is unfazed with people's opinions on her posts.

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, when Kalki was asked about it, she stated, "This word is also something out of Shakespeare, ‘Out of wedlock. I’m with child and out of wedlock’." Talking about the trolls, the actor said, "I don’t know them personally so it doesn’t affect me. But whenever it comes to my building, my neighbours, the people around me, they all know I am not married and they have been like super... Aunties have been like coming in be like ‘Aapke liye kuch chahiye kya? They are really, really lovely and sweet. So I haven’t felt that judgment face to face but of course, trolling I have."

Kalki further shared, "Trolling has happened as ‘Where’s the husband? How can you do this? Don’t wear tight clothes,’ so all of that is there but trolling happens even when you are not pregnant... that’s okay. People have their points of views."

Talking about the changes she brought in herself after being pregnant, Kalki said, "I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of the person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one’s work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward."