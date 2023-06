Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

Credit: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram

On Wednesday, the makers of Tiku Weds Sheru released the much-awaited trailer of the film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Kangana' Rananut's first produced film Tiku Weds Sheru is set to release on June 23 on Prime Video.