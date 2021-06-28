Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is a beauty in black in latest photos, hints at music video debut

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff is a social media sensation in true sense. Every photo and video of hers takes the internet by storm. The star kid loves to flaunt her toned and fit physique and is famous for her classic bikini photos.

Recently, Krishna took to Instagram to share a set of photos where she can be seen sizzling in a black bra and black pants. Krishna is totally stealing hearts with her sexy poses and hot body. In the last picture, Krishna is donning a blazer over a bra and is killing it with her candid pose.

“Not your babe. @bgbngmusic #KinniKinniVaari #KKV,” she captioned the post hinting at a new collaboration for the music video of the Punjabi song Kinni Kinni Vaari by Rashi Sood, Upside Down and ICONYK.

Krishna’s fans and friends went gaga over her latest photos. Jackie Shroff dropped fire emojis in the comments while Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Wowwwwwwwww puds,” with multiple heart and lovestruck emojis. Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani also dropped hearts in the comments.

One user wrote, “You look so beautiful and pretty in black,” while another commented, “in any picks really u look so amazing ji.” A third user commented, “Hot kishu. Hotness over loaded in you,” while a fourth one said, “@kishushroff You have no comparison. Every one of your pictures is amazingly beautiful.”

Krishna often sends the internet into a tizzy with her bikini photos. The 28-year-old loves to work out and then show off her results. Apart from flaunting her curves, Krishna also makes headlines for her workout videos.

Unlike her brother Tiger Shroff, she seems to have no plans to enter the entertainment world. Krishna is the proud owner of an MMA training centre in Mumbai called MMA Matrix which was launched in November 2018.