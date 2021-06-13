Tiger Shroff shares adorable video to wish rumoured beau Disha Patani on her birthday, Ayesha Shroff also wishes her

Disha Patani is celebrating her 29th birthday today. Wishes have poured in for the glamorous actress from her fans and B-Town celebs, but the most noteworthy ones are from the Shroff family. Disha’s rumoured beau, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram and wished her in the cutest way possible.

Tiger shared a video in which Disha and him can be seen performing a wave with their hands and then the two break into a Salsa dance. The ‘Malang’ actress looks super chic in a white lace top and blue coloured baggy ripped jeans.

Taking reference from Disha’s upcoming film, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, Tiger wrote in the caption, “ Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani,” along with a heart emoji and a celebration emoji.

Soon after posting the video, Disha replied with tongue out emojis. Her sister, Khushboo Patani also commented, “Hahahahaha the flow.” Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja also wrote, “Cuuuuuuute! Happy bday

Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff also shared a couple of photos to wish Disha. In the first photo, Disha is posing with a calf and in the second photo Ayesha and Disha are beaming for the camera. Giving a glimpse of how close the two are, Ayesha wrote in the caption, “Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! @dishapatani.”

Later in the day, Tiger and Disha both shared photos on their Instagram story which also had Krisha in them. The pictures made it obvious that Disha celebrated her birthday with the Shroff family.

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last in ‘Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai’ opposite Salman Khan. The actor will be next seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘KTina’.