Tiger Shroff-Krishna share adorable photos on mom Ayesha Shroff's birthday, Disha Patani calls her 'most beautiful'

Tiger Shroff’s mother, the gorgeous Ayesha Shroff is celebrating her 61st birthday and her wedding anniversary with senior actor Jackie Shroff today (June 5). To wish his beautiful mama, Tiger posted a photo of him and Ayesha on his Instagram story and in the caption wrote, “Happy bday maaamaaa. Lv u soooo much @ayeshashroff.”

Tiger also shared a throwback photo of Jackie and Ayesha to wish them on their anniversary. “@apnabhidu @ayeshashroff Happy anniversary mommy daddy. So lucky to have you,” Tiger captioned his Instagram story with hearts.

Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff also shared an adorable photo of her family on her Instagram story. “My whole heart,” Krishna captioned the photo with a heart and tagged her brother, Ayesha and Jackie in the story.

Krishna also posted a video with Ayesha on her story with the song ‘Best Friend’ by Saweetie. In the video, the mother-daughter can be seen posing for the camera and then Krishna gives Ayesha a peck on her forehead. She captioned the story with a bunch of emojis.

Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani also shared a photo wishing Ayesha on her birthday. While sharing a picture of her and Ayesha having a meal together, Disha wrote, “Happy b’day to the most beautiful @ayeshashroff.”

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff have been married for 34 blissful years now. A former model, and actress, Ayesha starred in a 1984 film titled 'Teri Bahoon Mein' opposite Mohnish Bahl. She began her media company with her husband Jackie Shroff named, Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited. She has produced several films under the production house namely 'Bombil and Beatrice', 'Boom', 'Sandhya', 'Grahan' and 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain'.