'Thrilled and overwhelmed': Director Anu Menon on Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' success

Ever since its release, Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra's Shakuntala Devi has been garnering immense praise from audiences as well as critics.

The film follows the real-life story of Shakuntala Devi who was the genius mathematician and the world-class educator who astounded the world with her exemplary arithmetic abilities to solve complex math problems quickly.

Anu Menon, director of the film, recently spoke about the journey and appreciation that the film release. Anu said, "I am thrilled and overwhelmed with the love that Shakuntala Devi is receiving from consumers every day. What makes this appreciation even more special – is that we made a ‘mainstream’ film on Maths, motherhood, and a gloriously flawed but unapologetic female protagonist, all subjects that aren’t often addressed in commercial Indian films. We have had families that have watched the movie together - loved it, had discussions after and gone to find out more about the one only Human Computer."

Recently, Sanya Malhotra while speaking to BollywoodLife had said she was awestruck with Vidya's performance, an actress who is an institution in herself for many others.

She had said, "When the shot is on, she is Shakuntala Devi. Off-camera, I was nervous around her. I was like, do not make a fool of yourself in front of Vidya Balan. I used to not talk at all. The first meet was for a script reading. I was so awestruck. I was not audible. Vidya Balan was reading every dialogue with such finesse. Anu Menon and Vidya Balan told me to talk louder. She has such a fine sense of humour. You cannot be serious at all around her."