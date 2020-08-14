This unseen fun video of Sushant Singh Rajput talking about cricket with his sisters is what you need to watch today!

A rare and unseen video of Sushant Singh Rajput discussing cricket has started making rounds of the internet. In the video, Sushant is seen talking to his sister Meetu Singh and Rani Singh. The trio, especially Sushant and Meetu were discussing about cricket and sixes.

'Ek toh accha chakka maarti mere ball pe,' (you should have hit a sixer on at least one of the times I bowled) Sushant was heard telling Meetu. In retaliation, Meetu was heard saying that she did hit two balls and one was a sixer. Sushant then went on to add, 'Main toh aaj aapko support karne laga' (I had started supporting you in the game today). The statement made Rani laugh, and in turn, Sushant also burst into laughter.

Take a look:

Sushant Singh Rajput's family is currently fighting for justice for the actor. They believe that there might be foul play in his death, and thus, have been demanding CBI enquiry in the matter. Sushant's father KK Singh is busy fighting for his son's justice in court.

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has started various initiatives - namely #JusticeForSSR, #CBIForSushant and #CBIForSSR, all demanding a CBI probe in the actor's death case. She has received support from Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut. To people's surprise, even Varun Dhawan and Sooraj Pancholi took to Instagram to share the hashtag.

Shweta and Ankita have started another initiative #GlobalPrayers4SSR, in which people from all across the world are requested to maintain silence at 10 am everywhere. Recently, Ankita and Shweta have also pleaded people to share their images with folded hands while following the initiative.