This superstar worked in 150 films in 6 years, even Rajinikanth failed to match stardom, died tragically due to..

Jayan was born in Quilon, Travancore, and joined the Indian Navy after completing his 10th. He was a member of the Indian Navy team that travelled to Britain in 1961 for taking India's first warship INS Vikrant.

Today, we will talk about a South superstar who achieved more stardom than many actors that we have in the film industry today. This superstar was so popular that people lined up to watch his films in the theatre. We are talking about Krishnan Nair, popularly known as Jayan, which was his stage name. Jayan was an Indian actor, naval officer, and stunt performer of the 1970s and 1980s who starred in more than 150 Malayalam films, mainly as an action star.

In 2010, he was referred to as the first and most successful action hero of Malayalam cinema.

Jayan was born in Quilon, Travancore, and joined the Indian Navy after completing his 10th. He was a member of the Indian Navy team that travelled to Britain in 1961 for taking India's first warship INS Vikrant. He also played for the Navy football team.

Jayan served in the Indian Navy for 16 years, culminating in the rank of Master CPO. He then quit the Navy and did some civilian jobs before joining the film industry. His first appearance with the name Jayan was in the movie 'Shapamoksham', which is usually credited as his first film. The name "Jayan" was given to him by veteran Malayalam actor Jose Prakash on the sets of the same film.

Jayan got his first major break by appearing as a villain in 'Panchami' (1976), playing a forest ranger. He is regarded as the first action hero in Malayalam cinema. In his short career, Jayan worked in over 150 films and established himself as a superstar.

However, Jayan's life had a tragic end to it on November 16, 1980, as he died in an accident on the set of the movie 'Kolilakkam' at the age of 41. Jayan was performing a stunt where he had to board an airborne helicopter from a moving motorbike. The shot was accepted by the director in the first take but reports state that Jayan insisted on yet another re-take as he was not satisfied. It was during this that the helicopter lost its balance and crashed along with Jayan who was hanging onto the landing skids. Jayan succumbed to his injuries and died at the young age of 41.

Even years after his death, Jayan remains a superstar in the eyes of his fans and is still fondly remembered for his legendary status.

