This superstar worked in 150 films in 6 years, even Rajinikanth failed to match stardom, died tragically due to..

Twitter
Headlines

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

Shreyas Talpade shares update on Golmaal 5, hints release date: 'We will...'

Congress MLA BK Hariprasad defends his 'Pakistan enemy country for the BJP, not for us' statement

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition launched at MWC 2024: Design, features, offers and more

Himachal Pradesh: Six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls, disqualified by assembly speaker

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Airtel may soon increase telecom tariffs, aims to get Rs 300 from…

Viral video: Father's reaction to daughter's bridal look melts hearts on internet, watch

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

Luxurious things owned by Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant

Why was Ravan afraid of Vibhishan's daughter?

Revealed! Salaries of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jadeja, Bumrah and others

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

Shreyas Talpade shares update on Golmaal 5, hints release date: 'We will...'

This superstar worked in 150 films in 6 years, even Rajinikanth failed to match stardom, died tragically due to..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This superstar worked in 150 films in 6 years, even Rajinikanth failed to match stardom, died tragically due to..

Jayan was born in Quilon, Travancore, and joined the Indian Navy after completing his 10th. He was a member of the Indian Navy team that travelled to Britain in 1961 for taking India's first warship INS Vikrant.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we will talk about a South superstar who achieved more stardom than many actors that we have in the film industry today. This superstar was so popular that people lined up to watch his films in the theatre. We are talking about Krishnan Nair, popularly known as Jayan, which was his stage name. Jayan was an Indian actor, naval officer, and stunt performer of the 1970s and 1980s who starred in more than 150 Malayalam films, mainly as an action star. 

In 2010, he was referred to as the first and most successful action hero of Malayalam cinema.

Jayan was born in Quilon, Travancore, and joined the Indian Navy after completing his 10th. He was a member of the Indian Navy team that travelled to Britain in 1961 for taking India's first warship INS Vikrant. He also played for the Navy football team. 

Jayan served in the Indian Navy for 16 years, culminating in the rank of Master CPO. He then quit the Navy and did some civilian jobs before joining the film industry. His first appearance with the name Jayan was in the movie 'Shapamoksham', which is usually credited as his first film. The name "Jayan" was given to him by veteran Malayalam actor Jose Prakash on the sets of the same film. 

Jayan got his first major break by appearing as a villain in 'Panchami' (1976), playing a forest ranger. He is regarded as the first action hero in Malayalam cinema. In his short career, Jayan worked in over 150 films and established himself as a superstar. 

However, Jayan's life had a tragic end to it on November 16, 1980, as he died in an accident on the set of the movie 'Kolilakkam' at the age of 41. Jayan was performing a stunt where he had to board an airborne helicopter from a moving motorbike. The shot was accepted by the director in the first take but reports state that Jayan insisted on yet another re-take as he was not satisfied. It was during this that the helicopter lost its balance and crashed along with Jayan who was hanging onto the landing skids. Jayan succumbed to his injuries and died at the young age of 41.

Even years after his death, Jayan remains a superstar in the eyes of his fans and is still fondly remembered for his legendary status.

READ | Meet actress who made superhit Bollywood debut, quit acting after many flop films, got married, she is now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Opinion polls reveal India's mood for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey: Diet, fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kgs REVEALED

PM-KISAN Yojana 16th installment to be out today: Date, how to apply, steps to check status

Tata Group's massive push to EV, plans to build biggest battery factory worth Rs 40000 crore in…

Anant Ambani’s Vantara programme: Over 200 elephants, 1000 crocodiles, 3000 acres of land and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE