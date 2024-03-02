Twitter
Headlines

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Good news for NCR! Namo Bharat train to now run till Modinagar, check details here

World's most expensive car unveiled after more than 8,000 hours of woodwork, it's price is…

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao’s film takes dull start, fails to collect even Rs 1 crore

This outsider worked as background dancer in Salman Khan's film, became top action hero, now charges Rs 4 crore per film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Good news for NCR! Namo Bharat train to now run till...

'Tu, Main, aur Corruption': PM Modi coins new acronym for TMC, slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

8 fruits that boost stamina

Batters with more than 1000 runs in T20 World Cup

8 Indian spices that help prevent diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Where is Alok Nath these days? Why is he not seen in films or TV? Actress reveals all

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao’s film takes dull start, fails to collect even Rs 1 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This outsider worked as background dancer in Salman Khan's film, became top action hero, now charges Rs 4 crore per film

Meet the Army officer's son who started practicing martial arts at the age of 3.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 01:20 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many outsiders try their luck in the competitive entertainment industry. While some actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and more achieve massive success, others fail to make a mark. One of the outsiders who once worked as a background dancer is now a top-action hero. 

The actor we are talking about started his journey as a background dancer in Salman Khan’s film and has now become an action hero whose stunts leave netizens shocked. He is none other than Vidyut Jammwal. 

Vidyut Jammwal was born in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, to an Army officer and lived in various parts of India (owing to his father's transferable job). He used to train for Kalaripayattu in an ashram in Palakkad, Kerala which was run by his mother since he was three years old. 

Before becoming one of the top action heroes, Vidyut Jammwal worked as a background dancer in Salman Khan’s 2004 film Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha. He was seen in the song Go Balle Balle according to IMDb. He later made his acting debut with the Telugu film Sakthi and his Bollywood debut alongside John Abraham in Force in 2011. The film, however, flopped at the box office. 

Vidyut then went on to star in several Bollywood films like Commando, Bullet Raja, Baadshaho, Junglee, Commando 3, Khuda Haafiz, and more. The actor has been active in the industry for the last 13 years, however, has failed to give a single hit in Bollywood. Even after this, he reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film. 

He lives a luxurious life and owns a swanky collection of cars like the Porsche Cayenne worth Rs 1.20 crore, the Jaguar XF worth Rs 55 lakh, the Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 22 crore and more. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 49 crore. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will be next seen in the movie Sher Singh Raana which is a biographical film based on the life of the great leader and politician of the same name.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ankita Lokhande opens up about her casting couch experience at 19: ‘A south producer asked me to…’

Hyundai Creta N Line launching in India soon, bookings begin at just Rs…

Meet woman who earned immense fame on TV, worked with many stars, created uproar when entered OTT because..

World's most expensive car unveiled after more than 8,000 hours of woodwork, it's price is…

TADA court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda in 1993 serial blasts case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE