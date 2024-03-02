This outsider worked as background dancer in Salman Khan's film, became top action hero, now charges Rs 4 crore per film

Meet the Army officer's son who started practicing martial arts at the age of 3.

Many outsiders try their luck in the competitive entertainment industry. While some actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and more achieve massive success, others fail to make a mark. One of the outsiders who once worked as a background dancer is now a top-action hero.

The actor we are talking about started his journey as a background dancer in Salman Khan’s film and has now become an action hero whose stunts leave netizens shocked. He is none other than Vidyut Jammwal.

Vidyut Jammwal was born in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, to an Army officer and lived in various parts of India (owing to his father's transferable job). He used to train for Kalaripayattu in an ashram in Palakkad, Kerala which was run by his mother since he was three years old.

Before becoming one of the top action heroes, Vidyut Jammwal worked as a background dancer in Salman Khan’s 2004 film Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha. He was seen in the song Go Balle Balle according to IMDb. He later made his acting debut with the Telugu film Sakthi and his Bollywood debut alongside John Abraham in Force in 2011. The film, however, flopped at the box office.

Vidyut then went on to star in several Bollywood films like Commando, Bullet Raja, Baadshaho, Junglee, Commando 3, Khuda Haafiz, and more. The actor has been active in the industry for the last 13 years, however, has failed to give a single hit in Bollywood. Even after this, he reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film.

He lives a luxurious life and owns a swanky collection of cars like the Porsche Cayenne worth Rs 1.20 crore, the Jaguar XF worth Rs 55 lakh, the Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 22 crore and more. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 49 crore. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will be next seen in the movie Sher Singh Raana which is a biographical film based on the life of the great leader and politician of the same name.