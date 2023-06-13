This megastar once worked for Rs 50 now earns Rs 20 crore per film, not Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Akshay, Shah Rukh, Shahid

Indian film industry is one of the biggest in the world and there are many actors who have made a huge fortune by working in film industry. But before an actor rises to attain the stardom, he has to undergo through a rigorous process which requires a lot of hard work and talent. In this article we will talk about megastar Yash, who has made a name for himself in entertainment industry through his hard work.

According to reports, Yash’s family was initially not happy with his decision to enter the entertainment industry but later he made it his biggest plus point.

Yash whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda was born on January 8, 1986 in Karnataka. Yash's father worked as a driver in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

Yash came to Bangalore at the age of 16 and started working as an assistant director. But the project got closed. After this he joined the theater group and also took acting lessons. There was a time when he used to work backstage and for this he used to get only 50 rupees. In 2005, Yash started with the TV show 'Uttarayan'. After this he did the serial 'Nanda Gokula', in which he appeared with Radhika Pandit.

After making a mark in the television world, Yash made his debut 2007 as a supporting artist in the film Jambada Hudugi. In the year 2008, he got a lot of recognition from 'Rocky'. According to reports, Yash now charges Rs 20 crore for one film.

Everyone recognizes Yash today for his film 'KGF' and ‘KGF2’. Now, movies are sold in his name and top directors of the country are lining up to work with Yash. Yash got married to Radhika in 2016 and the couple has 2 children.