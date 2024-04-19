Twitter
Bollywood

This actress debuted at 13, worked with Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu; quit films at 19, now is Google's India head for...

In the 1990s, Mayoori Kango was seen in several films, but the actress soon quit the glamour world and pursued her dream after getting married.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 05:00 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mayoori Kango with Bobby Deol in Badal (Image source: Screengrab)
In Bollywood, some actors worked hard to see themselves succeed on the big screen. Whereas some artistes never thought about making it big in films. Today we will discuss an artiste who can be called an 'accidental actor'. This actress wasn't keen to join films despite hailing from a film background. In the short span of her career, Mayoori Kango has worked with the biggest directors- Mahesh Bhatt, P. Vasu, and Saeed Akhtar Mirza. She also worked with popular stars including Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Babu, and Govinda. However, the actress soon quit films to pursue her real dream, and today she working in one of the biggest industries in the world 

Who is Mayoori Kango? 

Mayoori never wanted to join films, and she always dreamt about being the CEO of a big company. Mayoori was born on August 15, 1982, in Aurangabad, in a Marathi family. The actress' father was a politician, Bhalchandra Kango, and her mother is a veteran TV and theatre personality, Sujata Kango. Mayoori completed her school and college in Aurangabad. When Mayoori was studying in Class XII, she accompanied her mom on a film shoot and travelled to Mumbai. On the sets, Saeed Akhtar Mirza noticed Mayoori and he was impressed by her personality. Saeed offered her Naseem (1995), and Mayoori accepted the offer. Though Naseem wasn't a success, her performance impressed Mahesh Bhatt, and he approached him with his film, Papa Kehte Hai (1996). 

Mayoori Kango's sad fate in Bollywood and south film industry

After Papa Kehte Hain, Mayoori became more focused towards films and worked in Betaabi (1997), Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), and Badal (2000). Many of her films got shelved and reportedly Mayoori was called 'unlucky fo producers'. When Mayoori couldn't find success in Bollywood, she tried her luck in the South and starred in Mahesh Babu's Vamsi (2000). Mayoori failed to crack south as well, and then she decided to work in TV. Mayoori was seen in popular series Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny, Kkusum, and Kaahin Kissii Roz. 

When Mayoori found success after marriage

In 2003, Mayoori got married to an NRI businessman, Aditya Dhillon, and moved to the US. After settling in New York, Mayoori decided to fulfil her dream and got an MBA in marketing and finance from Baruch College Zicklin School of Business. Mayoori went on to work with many multinational companies, and finally, she got her dream job- becoming India industry head- agency business for Google India. Mayoori is happy with her second innings, and she shuffles between Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

