This blockbuster went Rs 30 crore over budget, director fainted on sets, had no buyers, Aamir Khan hated film, earned...

Karan Johar's second directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham had no buyers, and it also went Rs 30 crores over budget. Even Aamir Khan hated the film, yet the film became one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 02:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Image source: Screengrab)
Filmmaker Karan Johar has given some of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood. After making a blockbuster directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), his next film faced multiple challenges, including financial crunches. Karan's second directorial, family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (also known as K3G) is a family drama, mounted on a grand scale, with the biggest ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. K3G was called one of the most expensive Indian films of its time. 

Recently, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani opened up about the financial struggles, Karan's father, producer Yash Johar faced during the making of K3G. Nikkhil was working as an assistant director in K3G. While speaking to Film Companion, Nikkhil revealed that they proposed a budget of Rs 24.5 crore, which included Rs 3 crore in art direction. The film went Rs 30 crores over budget, and yet Yash Johar supported the team without asking any questions. Nikkhil said, "He took the paper on which we had written it, folded it, put it in his pocket and said, ‘Ok, go and make the film.’ It was a huge number back in 2000. On the first day of the shoot, we were filming Bole Chudiyan, with 200 dancers, 300 junior artistes and the entire star cast was there. We had taken Filmistan studio, which has ten floors, and all ten were taken by us. So Filmistan studio had become Dharma studios, where one floor was Yash Johar’s office, the other was HoD’s office, and one was just an eating room. On the first day of the shoot, Karan fainted." 

Nikkhil further recalled that one day Yash Johar asked him if he remembered the budget he proposed to him. At that time, Nikkhil was in stress, and he didn't remember it clearly. Yash took out the piece of paper, and said, "Art budget was Rs 3 cr for the entire film, you have spent Rs 3.6 cr on one set." Then, Yash tore the page, and told Nikkhil, "Now go and make this film." Eventually, the budget went to Rs 54.50 crore.

No one was buying Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

in the same interview, Nikkhil recalled that selling K3G was a different struggle. The team Dharma was about to sign with a very big studio, however, the deal fell through. Nikkhil narrated that later Yash went to a person he was very close to and said, "I have no money. I have spent so much money and I need this.’ but that person refused, and said, "No, I can give you only this much." The director revealed that after facing rejection Yash self-distributed K3G with a 17 and a half percent refundable commission. 

Aamir Khan hated K3G?

In Koffee With Karan 7, Aamir Khan confessed he 'hated' K3G, but loved Kareena’s performance as Poo in it. Karan revealed that Aamir rushed after the special screening of K3G, to avoid meeting the team, He said, "I remember Aamir, at the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham screening, he hated the movie and he didn’t know what to do because half the industry was in the movie and they were standing outside. And I saw Aamir from a distance and realized that all he was trying to do was dodge the six movie stars and get to his car so he could get away."

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's box office collection

Released on December 14, 2001, K3G emerged as a major commercial success, both domestically and internationally. As Sacnilk reported, Karan Johar's film grossed Rs 77.29 crores in India, and Rs 42 crores overseas. The film grossed Rs 119 crores worldwide. K3G also became the highest-grossing film of the year in the overseas market, surpassing Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was the top-grosser of the year.

Advertisement