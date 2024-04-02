Twitter
This film is the biggest opening Bollywood film in North America in 2024; and it's not Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew is setting the screens on fire and winning hearts in India. It has become the biggest opening Bollywood film in North America in 2024.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew, which was one of the most-anticipated films, as all three actresses shared the screenspace together for the first time. And ever since, the film was released, it has made the audiences glued to it.

With positive word of mouth, Crew is setting the screens on fire and winning hearts in India. It has also proved its mettle globally has made its presence in Times Square and has emerged as the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year. 

There is no denying the fact that global audiences have poured unanimous love for Crew, and it has now become the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year. The film has made its presence on Times Square.

Crew is casting its magic on the international audiences, and they have given a thumbs up to the film. With the trend, it is moving; it won't be enormous to say that Crew will be having another glorious run in cinemas across the globe. Having paved a successful weekend with its rising box office collections, The film's worldwide gross total amounted to 62.53 crore. 

Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.  With the overwhelming response and success of their latest release, Crew, Balaji Motion Pictures has once again hit the box office bull's eye, securing their third consecutive hit with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

From the gritty drama of 'Udta Punjab' to the bold and refreshing narrative of Veere Di Wedding, and now the exhilarating ride of ‘Crew,’ the collaboration between Balaji Motion Pictures and Kareena have always proved lucky at the box office. While Ektaa R Kapoor has always been known as a risk-taker, backing unconventional subjects and commercial entertainers, Kareena too, over the years has supported the prolific producer’s vision and supported these films by featuring in them which has proved successful time and again for them. 

The remarkable success of 'Crew' not only cements Kareena's status as a box-office powerhouse but also solidifies her position as a cherished asset for Balaji Motion Pictures. With each collaboration, Kareena has brought her unique charm and charisma to the table, elevating the films to unprecedented heights of success.

The unprecedented success of ‘Crew’ at the box office not only speaks volumes about the film's entertaining narrative and stellar performances but also underscores the unbeatable combination of Kareena’s star power and Balaji Motion Pictures' visionary storytelling.

