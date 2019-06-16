This adorable throwback video of Saif Ali Khan with Sara Ali Khan will remind you of his banter with Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan are very fond of each other and it's something which was witnessed by many during their stint on Koffee With Karan 6 and other public appearances. Even during media interactions, when asked about each other the father-daughter duo speaks fondly about one another. On the occasion of Father's Day, Sara wished her 'Abba' by sharing vintage photos and wrote, "Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate!"

Today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Saif and Sara shot on the sets of one of his films. In the video, Sara is looking cute as a button wearing an orange frock and tied her hair like Princess Leia's famous hairdo. Saif is seen talking and cuddling his baby daughter and also helping her read a book. The video is definitely a sight to behold and will make one gush over them.

Moreover, the video also reminds Saif's current banter with his youngest son Taimur Ali Khan!

Earlier, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Saif was all praises for Sara after she made her debut with Kedarnath. He had said, "I’m so happy for her. This was her choice all the way. She chose this and made it happen. And I thought she was brilliant. A thinking actress who is expressive and inventive in every shot. I see a fantastic future for her."