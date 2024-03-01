Twitter
Viral video: Man puts his hand inside lion's mouth, internet is shocked

Meet son of Pakistan's richest man, owns several sports teams, no match for Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, he is…

CM Kejriwal-led AAP government expected to unveil Delhi Budget on Monday, focus likely on health, education and...

'5-star jail': Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Centre for current parliamentary setup

Weather update: Light rain in Delhi today, heavy snowfall predicted in these states, check IMD forecast

This actor to play villain in Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park? Here’s what we know

After Bobby Deol, this actor is reportedly being considered to play the villain in Animal Park.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 08:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor's look from Animal Park
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal broke several box office records and emerged to be a massive success upon release despite being criticized for its misogynistic and violent content. Bobby Deol as villain impressed fans. If reports are to be believed, in the sequel, another star is being approached. 

The star we are talking about gave 3 hit films last year. He is none other than Vicky Kaushal. According to a report in Instant Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal is being considered to play the role of the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. In the first installment, the negative lead was portrayed by Bobby Deol, whose intense fight sequences with Ranbir garnered widespread acclaim.

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and still managed to earn over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Animal on the other hand collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also starred Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Siddhant Karnick, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Prem Chopra along with others in key roles. The film showed Ranbir fighting for his father's love and going on a killing spree to find the person who attacked his father. 

Talking about the success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate Animal. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) prove that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies." 

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will also be sharing the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War which also stars Alia Bhatt. Vicky Kaushal also has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in the pipeline wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Triptii Dimri. 

