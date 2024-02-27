This actor was almost finalised to play Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, but lost to Salman Khan because...

Before Salman Khan was finalised as Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, Deepak Tijori was also considered for the role. One factor worked against the actor, and he lost the film to Salman.

Salman Khan gained superstardom with the release of Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Sooraj Barjatya's directorial debut paved the way to success for Salman, Bhagyashree, Mohnish Bahl, and Sooraj. Maine Pyar Kiya was Salman's second film, and he was almost rejected in his initial audition phase. As per media reports, before signing Salman, Sooraj and his father Raj Kumar Bharjatya considered and auditioned other actors including Piyush Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, and Deepraj Rana. Among them, an actor was almost cast in the role of Prem, but he lost it to Salman Khan.

The actor who was almost cast as Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya is...

Deepak Tijori. Yes, years before Deepak became a scene-stealer with his performances in Aashiqui (1990), Khiladi (1991), and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), he was very close to getting selected for Maine Pyar Kiya. Salman and Deepak equally impressed the makers, but for one reason, Deepak lost the role to Salman. Deepak himself narrated why he lost Maine Pyar Kiya.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepak said that after he auditioned for the role of Prem, Sooraj called him and explained that while he was a competent actor, Salman’s looks had impressed the “women in the family.” And since it was a love story, they felt that Salman would be right for the role. Deepak said, "He called me and told me that we saw both the auditions, we’ve loved both of you. (He explained) why we are going for Salman Khan is because the women of the family, they have adored Salman’s looks more than you, though they find as actors, both of you were competent. But because this is a love story, we need that romance. It was totally justified."

Released on December 29. 1989, Maine Pyar Kiya garnered positive reviews and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Made on a reported budget of Rs 4 crores, the movie grossed Rs 28 crores worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1989.