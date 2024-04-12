This actor worked in over 200 Bollywood films, was civil engineer, left home after falling in love with..

Bob Christo, in his career, went on to work in more than 200 Hindi films in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of them include 'Qurbani' (1980), 'Kaalia' (1981), 'Nastik' (1983), 'Mard' (1985), and 'Mr India' (1987), among others.

Parveen Babi was one of the most popular and stunning actresses of Bollywood. Parveen Babi not only grabbed headlines for her professional life but also her personal life. She was embroiled in a lot of controversies throughout her life. Parveen Babi was a superstar who made many hit films throughout her career. Audiences were fond of her acting skills but more than that she was worshipped for her beauty.

Today, we will tell you about a man who was a qualified civil engineer but he left his job, family, and home in Australia for the actress. He was so in love with Parveen Babi that he left everything and came to Mumbai. His luck then changed as he became a dreaded Bollywood villain. In the 90s, this man, who played the villain, was part of many superhit films and dominated the industry with his interesting roles.

The actor we are talking about is none other than Bob Christo. Born in Sydney, the actor saw Parveen Babi’s photo in a magazine and was so fascinated by her that he travelled to India to meet her. Bob Christo said that he was introduced to Parveen Babi when he visited Mumbai and developed a crush on her. It was Parveen Babi who helped him get some roles in Bollywood.

During the later stages of his life, Bob Christo moved to Bangalore where he began working as a Yoga instructor. He maintained a distance from the film industry since 2003.

Bob Christo died at the age of 72 of "rupture of left ventricle valve" in Bangalore in March 2011. He is survived by his wife Nargis and two sons. He also has two daughters, Monique and Nicole from a prior marriage.

