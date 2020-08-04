'They told me I would get raped': Radhika Apte on people's advise against her decision of moving from Pune to Mumbai

Radhika Apte spoke at length about the initial stages when she planned to Mumbai to make a career in acting.

Radhika Apte is winning hearts with her performance as Radha in the thriller film, Raat Akeli Hai which streamed on Netflix. In the murder-mystery, she was seen as a young bride who gets married to a much older man and he is killed. Now, during a video interaction, Radhika shared about her initial struggles when she was planning to move to Mumbai from Pune and many people spoke against her decision.

According to BollywoodLife, Radhika stated, "They told me I would get raped. They said that’s what happens in the film industry. Everyone has horrible perceptions of what happens in the film industry, and the problem is, we talk only in extremes. Let’s understand that we are all human beings, and I am the same creature as you. Let’s look to normalise our lives."

Radhika had earlier spoken about being offered sex comedies after her outing in Badlapur. The talented actor said, "Because I stripped and I had done a short film, Ahalya, they said, 'You are constantly playing the role of a seductress.' I said, 'Can you tell me where?' They said, 'Ahalya and Badlapur.' I have been rejecting so much work. I don’t know if it is good for me or not."

She further spoke about misogynistic culture in the film industry by stating, "I don’t think they are talking about equality on many occasions. I don’t find myself in agreement with a lot of people. It is isolating. I sometimes wonder whether I am a bitter, cynical person or am I not getting something."