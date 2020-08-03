'They are scapegoating Rhea Chakraborty, hiding behind her': Shekhar Suman on need for CBI probe in SSR death case

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, in a recent tweet yet again demanded a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said that even though Rhea Chakraborty is a culprit but the real culprits are still on the run.

Shekhar tweeted, "The narrative is being changed forcibly. They are scapegoting Rhea and hiding behind her. Of course she is a culprit but the real culprits colluding with the top authorities are still on the run.They shld all be cross -examined and arrested.#CBI #justice.#SSR."

Shekhar had also recently shared a series of tweets asking for God to give him strength "to fight this seemingly never-ending battle for a demand for #CBIEnquiryForSushant".

Shekhar Suman also requested PM Narendra Modi in his latest tweet, which read, "Respected @narendramodi ji..you are the only one who can get #SushantSingRajput justice.All our efforts seem to be in vain.Some of the most powerful ppl and their nexus are trying their best to hush -up the http://case.Be our saviourFolded handsFolded handsFolded hands @AmitShah."

In an earlier interview, Shekhar had talked about a need for CBI to probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. BollywoodLife quoted Shekhar Suman as saying, "There is this question that's arising in everybody's mind. There are millions of people who are just demanding that there are a lot of facts and evidence that are cropping up every day, of course, under the periphery of speculation. So I said the best way to quell all these rumors and all these speculations is to do a CBI inquiry."