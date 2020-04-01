'There is major upheaval in country - quarantined': Did Twinkle Khanna predict coronavirus in 2015?

Twinkle Khanna is one of those writers who doesn't believe in the filter when it comes to conveying her thoughts. She has her newspaper column and her Twitter page is flooded with her quirky thoughts and it's too hard to miss. But today, Twinkle shared something which she wrote in 2015, and netizens couldn't believe what they read.

One of the snippets read as "There is a major upheaval in the country - quarantined! Airports are shut, the army is checking houses, neighbours have to report infected people who are then taken and put in camps and left to die. Scientists are trying to come up with a cure but the bacteria keeps mutating.

Twinkle tweeted her post stating, "This was a rough story idea I had pitched to my editor @Chikisarkar -as you can see on the date this note was created-all the way in Oct 2015. She rejected it saying’ far-fetched, no scope for humour’. Won’t write it now, but guess who is having the last laugh at the far-fetched bit:)".

Meanwhile, earlier while talking about husband and superstar Akshay Kumar's pledge to donate Rs 25 crore for the COVID-19 relief fund, Twinkle had tweeted, "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’"