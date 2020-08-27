'There is a threat to my life, my family’s life': Rhea Chakraborty seeks protection from Mumbai Police

Headlines

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

This Indian film is highest grossing adult-rated movie, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after young fan gifts hand-made bracelet goes viral

Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for allegedly damaging theatre screen in Andhra Pradesh

Viral video: Gorgeous Pakistani bride's spellbinding dance to Aaj Sajeya steals hearts, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

This Indian film is highest grossing adult-rated movie, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after young fan gifts hand-made bracelet goes viral

5 health benefits of eating green chilly

10 foods for gut health and digestion

Diabetes: 7 Indian desserts with low sugar content

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

This Indian film is highest grossing adult-rated movie, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

This SRK film was put on hold, released only after Darr, actor turned distributor himself; it's not Anjaam, Trimurti

Guns and Gulaabs: Makers introduce RajKummar Rao as Paana Tipu, drop new motion poster

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'There is a threat to my life, my family’s life': Rhea Chakraborty seeks protection from Mumbai Police

Soon after she posted her father's video, Rhea also shared a video of a watchman of her residential complex.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 27, 2020, 03:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rhea Chakraborty in a video posted on her Instagram has asked Mumbai Police for protection and has asked them to provide security for her and her family, as public attention continues to increase in the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. 

In her video, Rhea has said that the constant media pressure outside her home is not allowing her to safely coordinate with the CBI, the ED, and now the NCB. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd. army officer) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She further added, "We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live?We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily." 

This was Rhea's first post since July 24 on the photo-sharing app. Soon after she posted her father's video, Rhea also shared a video of a watchman of her residential complex. In the video, the watchman who identified himself as Ram, said, "Today, the mediawallahs came. They harassed and hit me. I have been injured. I have children at home and I'm unable to go home." 

Captioning her post, the actor wrote, "Ram is my building watchman for the last 10 years. He is hurt, he was hit by media. Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father. Is this not a crime? Who is responsible for this?" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be questioned by the CBI in the coming days in connection with the probe into the events leading to the death of the 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli turns waterboy for Team India as 12th man, viral video wins hearts

Isha Ambani-led Mukesh Ambani company to take on Tata firm, Nykaa with next move

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE