'There is a threat to my life, my family’s life': Rhea Chakraborty seeks protection from Mumbai Police

Rhea Chakraborty in a video posted on her Instagram has asked Mumbai Police for protection and has asked them to provide security for her and her family, as public attention continues to increase in the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

In her video, Rhea has said that the constant media pressure outside her home is not allowing her to safely coordinate with the CBI, the ED, and now the NCB. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd. army officer) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life.

She further added, "We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live?We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily."

This was Rhea's first post since July 24 on the photo-sharing app. Soon after she posted her father's video, Rhea also shared a video of a watchman of her residential complex. In the video, the watchman who identified himself as Ram, said, "Today, the mediawallahs came. They harassed and hit me. I have been injured. I have children at home and I'm unable to go home."

Captioning her post, the actor wrote, "Ram is my building watchman for the last 10 years. He is hurt, he was hit by media. Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father. Is this not a crime? Who is responsible for this?"

Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be questioned by the CBI in the coming days in connection with the probe into the events leading to the death of the 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.